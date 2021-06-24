Citigroup Inc. Has $12.85 Million Stock Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 521,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 89,362 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.13% of The Western Union worth $12,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 13.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,863,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $193,551,000 after acquiring an additional 920,673 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of The Western Union during the first quarter valued at $7,789,000. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 132.3% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 315,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,932,000 after acquiring an additional 179,914 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 11.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,750,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,838,000 after acquiring an additional 274,202 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in The Western Union by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,601,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,024,000 after purchasing an additional 708,810 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 109,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $2,732,274.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 519,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,966,265.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Summerill sold 2,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $69,448.50. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:WU opened at $23.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.00. The Western Union Company has a 52-week low of $19.07 and a 52-week high of $26.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.01.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. The Western Union had a return on equity of 775.45% and a net margin of 15.44%. The Western Union’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The Western Union’s payout ratio is presently 50.27%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.32.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents.

