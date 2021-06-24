Citigroup Inc. Has $13.77 Million Position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 39.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,605 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 151,052 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Sunrun worth $13,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Sunrun during the 1st quarter worth $5,650,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Sunrun during the 1st quarter worth $1,408,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in Sunrun during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Sunrun by 1,354.8% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 611 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Sunrun during the 1st quarter worth $38,181,000. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sunrun alerts:

In related news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 23,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total value of $1,037,284.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 2,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total value of $163,914.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 259,069 shares of company stock worth $12,580,116 over the last three months. 8.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RUN shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Sunrun from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Truist decreased their price target on Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN opened at $55.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.29 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.56. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.43 and a 1 year high of $100.93.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $334.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.42 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. Research analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

See Also: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.