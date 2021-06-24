Citigroup Inc. Has $14.17 Million Stock Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,493 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $14,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FLT. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 383.1% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,269,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $619,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,953 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,887,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,806,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $753,993,000 after purchasing an additional 265,546 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 187.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 352,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,770,000 after acquiring an additional 230,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 115.1% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 341,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,617,000 after acquiring an additional 182,500 shares during the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. FLEETCOR Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.07.

Shares of FLT opened at $255.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $214.88 and a one year high of $295.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $277.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.45.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.73% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The firm had revenue of $608.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.61 million. Analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

