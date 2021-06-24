Citigroup Inc. Increases Stock Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,539 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.13% of Globe Life worth $12,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Shares of GL opened at $95.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.56. Globe Life Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.47 and a fifty-two week high of $108.22. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.12). Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Globe Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.1975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%.

In related news, CEO Gary L. Coleman sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total transaction of $2,534,160.00. Also, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.30, for a total transaction of $1,394,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 728,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,126,417.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 205,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,506,740 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.80.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.