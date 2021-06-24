Citigroup Inc. Purchases 121,950 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 72.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,950 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.10% of Brown & Brown worth $13,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Brown & Brown by 205.4% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Brown & Brown by 33.7% in the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Brown & Brown by 590.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Brown & Brown by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 850,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total value of $43,911,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 55,914 shares in the company, valued at $2,888,517.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 9,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total value of $515,344.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Brown & Brown from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brown & Brown presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.11.

Shares of BRO opened at $52.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.49 and a 12-month high of $54.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.97.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $815.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.74 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 19.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.16%.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

