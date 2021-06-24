Citigroup Inc. Reduces Stock Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 352,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,260 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.18% of CubeSmart worth $13,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,643,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $591,812,000 after purchasing an additional 239,532 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 13.1% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 12,476,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,838 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 6.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,879,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,071,000 after purchasing an additional 463,208 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 7,109,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,317 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 1.8% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,897,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,429,000 after purchasing an additional 69,735 shares during the period. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CUBE opened at $46.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.39. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $26.14 and a 12-month high of $47.43. The company has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 54.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 9.39%. As a group, research analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.07%.

In other news, COO Joel D. Keaton sold 15,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $627,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,294 shares in the company, valued at $2,419,201. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 23,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $978,484.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 166,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,987,217.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,893,265. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CUBE. Truist upped their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on CubeSmart from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

