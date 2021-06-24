Citigroup Inc. Reduces Stock Position in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 196,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,209 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.16% of CyrusOne worth $13,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the first quarter worth $28,000. Associated Banc Corp increased its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 1,045.7% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONE opened at $70.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.34. CyrusOne Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.64 and a 12-month high of $86.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 191.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.83). CyrusOne had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $298.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.31%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CONE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on CyrusOne from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on CyrusOne from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Barclays increased their target price on CyrusOne from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut CyrusOne from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.33.

In other news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $731,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,666 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,867.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $398,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,104,913.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

