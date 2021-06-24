Civic Hits Market Cap of $132.70 Million (CVC)

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. Civic has a market capitalization of $132.70 million and approximately $30.64 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Civic has traded 20.7% lower against the US dollar. One Civic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000570 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00055090 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003469 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00021080 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $212.01 or 0.00610047 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00040210 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Civic Coin Profile

Civic (CRYPTO:CVC) is a coin. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 coins. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform . The official website for Civic is www.civic.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic is a decentralized identity ecosystem that allows for on-demand, secure and lower cost access to identity verification via the blockchain. Through a digital Identity platform, users to set up their own virtual identity and to store it along with their personally identifiable information on the device. This information will go through a verification process conducted by the identity validators on the platform and then ported into the blockchain where service providers can access it with the proper permission from the user. CVC is an Ethereum-based token used by service providers that are looking to acquire information about a user. These can make a payment in CVC. The smart contract system employed will then see funds delivered to both the validator and the identity owner (user). “

Civic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Civic using one of the exchanges listed above.

