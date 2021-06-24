Civitas (CIV) One Day Volume Hits $97.00

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded down 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. Civitas has a total market cap of $163,990.53 and $97.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Civitas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0202 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Civitas has traded 57.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00025486 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004998 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 51.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000597 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000209 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001413 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded up 38.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002154 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Civitas Coin Profile

CIV is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,132,782 coins. Civitas’ official website is civitascoin.com . Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Civitas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civitas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civitas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

