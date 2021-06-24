ClariVest Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,500 Shares of CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.52% of CAI International worth $4,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CAI International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,219,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,113,000 after buying an additional 28,458 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CAI International by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of CAI International by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of CAI International by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in CAI International by 122.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after acquiring an additional 93,717 shares in the last quarter. 80.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CAI opened at $56.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.12. The company has a market cap of $969.02 million, a PE ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.51. CAI International, Inc. has a one year low of $15.51 and a one year high of $56.17.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $80.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.36 million. CAI International had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 17.51%. As a group, research analysts expect that CAI International, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. CAI International’s payout ratio is 23.72%.

CAI has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair cut shares of CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. B. Riley cut shares of CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CAI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

CAI International Company Profile

CAI International, Inc operates as a transportation finance company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

