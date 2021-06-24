ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $4.14 Million Stock Holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Omnicell worth $4,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Omnicell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Omnicell in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in Omnicell by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Omnicell by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Omnicell by 247.1% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter.

OMCL opened at $147.74 on Thursday. Omnicell, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.24 and a twelve month high of $150.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 193.41, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.06.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Omnicell had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $251.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.35 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.75.

In other news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 2,395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $324,594.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,849 shares in the company, valued at $9,737,694.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

