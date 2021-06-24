ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $4.29 Million Stock Holdings in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,738 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Nevro worth $4,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Nevro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Nevro by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Nevro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in Nevro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Nevro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

NVRO opened at $179.06 on Thursday. Nevro Corp. has a twelve month low of $111.87 and a twelve month high of $188.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $156.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of -69.95 and a beta of 1.07.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.01. Nevro had a negative net margin of 24.16% and a negative return on equity of 23.26%. The company had revenue of $88.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.16 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nevro Corp. will post -2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Nevro from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nevro in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Nevro from $217.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.90.

In other news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total transaction of $72,131.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,948.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

