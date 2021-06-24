ClariVest Asset Management LLC Invests $5.53 Million in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 100,749 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $5,529,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Moelis & Company as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Moelis & Company by 2.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 108,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Moelis & Company by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,609 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Moelis & Company by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 13,895 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter worth $327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on MC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Wolfe Research raised Moelis & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Moelis & Company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Moelis & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moelis & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.22.

In other Moelis & Company news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $3,393,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders sold a total of 117,894 shares of company stock valued at $6,670,376 over the last quarter. 8.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MC opened at $54.74 on Thursday. Moelis & Company has a 1 year low of $28.28 and a 1 year high of $59.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.23.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.15. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 56.19% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $263.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Moelis & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is 75.60%.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

