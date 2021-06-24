ClariVest Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of ExlService worth $4,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in ExlService by 14.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,669 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in ExlService by 111.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,893,000 after acquiring an additional 63,724 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in ExlService by 5.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in ExlService by 6.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 391,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,283,000 after acquiring an additional 22,364 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in ExlService by 37.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 82,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,423,000 after acquiring an additional 22,274 shares during the period. 97.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ExlService news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.03, for a total transaction of $2,079,630.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,550 shares in the company, valued at $18,375,016.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Som Mittal sold 5,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.31, for a total value of $522,197.67. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,864.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,415 shares of company stock worth $5,086,880. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EXLS. Bank of America raised ExlService from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on ExlService from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ExlService currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.25.

NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $105.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $57.88 and a one year high of $108.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.94.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.33. ExlService had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $261.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

