ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 1,400 Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Malibu Boats worth $3,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MBUU. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Intrust Bank NA bought a new position in Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Malibu Boats in the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:MBUU opened at $74.56 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.37 and a 1-year high of $93.00.
MBUU has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.
About Malibu Boats
Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.
