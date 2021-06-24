ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 1,400 Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Malibu Boats worth $3,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MBUU. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Intrust Bank NA bought a new position in Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Malibu Boats in the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MBUU opened at $74.56 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.37 and a 1-year high of $93.00.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $273.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.13 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 31.29%. Malibu Boats’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MBUU has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

