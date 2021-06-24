ClariVest Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,700 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $4,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in HDFC Bank by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,564,119 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,517,000 after purchasing an additional 149,623 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in HDFC Bank by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in HDFC Bank by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 34,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 11,293 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in HDFC Bank by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 57,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after purchasing an additional 14,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in HDFC Bank by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,546,516 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $545,310,000 after purchasing an additional 625,737 shares during the last quarter. 20.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HDB opened at $74.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $135.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.77. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $43.59 and a 52-week high of $84.70.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be paid a $0.214 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 28th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

