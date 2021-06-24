Class Acceleration (NYSE:CLAS) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Class Acceleration Corp. (NYSE:CLAS) were up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.78 and last traded at $9.74. Approximately 103,875 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 64,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.73.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.72.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Class Acceleration during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Class Acceleration during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in Class Acceleration during the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Class Acceleration during the first quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Class Acceleration during the first quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.18% of the company’s stock.

Class Acceleration Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Woodside, California.

