Clayton Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Clayton Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,547 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,000. FedEx makes up about 2.0% of Clayton Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 329.0% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $297.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $299.22. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $129.28 and a 12-month high of $319.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

In other news, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 17,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.52, for a total transaction of $5,153,918.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,890,426.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 4,700 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.97, for a total value of $1,485,059.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,943,666.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 170,773 shares of company stock valued at $50,641,869. 8.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FDX. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Wolfe Research raised FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on FedEx in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $339.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price target on FedEx from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.12.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

