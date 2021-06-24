Clayton Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 53,297 CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Clayton Partners LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 53,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,419,000. CF Industries makes up approximately 2.3% of Clayton Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 1,230.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 29,927 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 274.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 28,687 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in CF Industries by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 144,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,590,000 after purchasing an additional 19,128 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new position in CF Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF Industries stock opened at $51.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.77. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.30 and a 1 year high of $57.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.67.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 7.17%. On average, research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.63%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on CF Industries from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CF Industries from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on CF Industries from $48.50 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.58.

In other CF Industries news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 32,450 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total transaction of $1,724,717.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 98,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,224,432.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,296 shares in the company, valued at $4,944,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,025 shares of company stock worth $6,656,945. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

