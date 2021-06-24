Clayton Partners LLC Takes Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Clayton Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 31,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,000. Discovery accounts for about 1.3% of Clayton Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 72,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Discovery by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC boosted its position in Discovery by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 38,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 40.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DISCA has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of Discovery from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.80.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCA traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.02. 146,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,469,381. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.38. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.07 and a 52-week high of $78.14.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Discovery, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $197,287.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 244,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,130,235.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,627 shares of company stock worth $3,903,885. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

