Clearbridge Investments LLC Acquires 572,690 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,595,128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 572,690 shares during the period. The Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.5% of Clearbridge Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.61% of The Home Depot worth $2,013,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $312.77. 81,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,368,442. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $240.25 and a twelve month high of $345.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $318.72. The firm has a market cap of $332.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 54.86%.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HD. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zelman & Associates cut shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.65.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

