Clearbridge Investments LLC Cuts Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,797,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 35,015 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 5.05% of Ulta Beauty worth $864,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

In other news, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 226,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.23, for a total transaction of $68,996,625.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,546,773.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total value of $26,587,839.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,636,283.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 819,018 shares of company stock valued at $257,351,001. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.18.

ULTA traded up $6.50 on Thursday, hitting $347.68. 30,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 779,376. The firm has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of 40.02, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $327.59. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.01 and a 12-month high of $351.72.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $2.18. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.39) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.