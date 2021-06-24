Clearbridge Investments LLC Cuts Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,338,127 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 109,665 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises about 0.9% of Clearbridge Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.83% of QUALCOMM worth $1,238,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 308.0% in the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 72.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $206,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. Insiders have sold a total of 4,855 shares of company stock worth $643,533 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QCOM traded up $1.92 on Thursday, hitting $137.44. 395,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,822,650. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $86.68 and a 12-month high of $167.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $155.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.32.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 103.71%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on QCOM. Mizuho boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (down from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down previously from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.60.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

