Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $1.36 Billion Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,438,202 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 674,798 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com accounts for approximately 1.0% of Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.70% of salesforce.com worth $1,364,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1,340.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 76.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

CRM traded up $2.60 on Thursday, hitting $244.44. 220,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,610,177. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $230.24. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $180.00 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $226.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.59, a PEG ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,105,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.65, for a total value of $4,893,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 244,922 shares of company stock valued at $56,960,651. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays increased their target price on salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Nord/LB downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.33.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.