Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $1.44 Billion Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,787,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,353 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for 1.1% of Clearbridge Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 1.01% of Amgen worth $1,439,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $1,302,778,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Amgen by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,745,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,240,698,000 after buying an additional 1,179,665 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 59.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,954,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $735,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,236 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,772,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,134,979,000 after acquiring an additional 966,280 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4,644.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 972,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $223,616,000 after acquiring an additional 952,081 shares in the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.81.

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $2.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $241.11. 77,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,697,847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.72. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $210.28 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $245.62.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total value of $62,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,098.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,961 shares in the company, valued at $3,777,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,750 shares of company stock worth $1,194,790. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

