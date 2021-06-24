Clearbridge Investments LLC Lowers Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,554,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 995,157 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for approximately 0.8% of Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Texas Instruments worth $1,049,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,129,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $513,646,000 after purchasing an additional 549,323 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 30,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 288.1% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TXN. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.23.

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $187.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,623,142. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $122.35 and a 12-month high of $197.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.09. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 40.04%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

