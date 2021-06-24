Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 150,692 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,955,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 150,692 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 2.11% of IHS Markit worth $866,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,271,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,736,116,000 after purchasing an additional 907,765 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in IHS Markit by 6.3% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 6,596,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $638,364,000 after buying an additional 392,577 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in IHS Markit by 70.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,372,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $616,771,000 after buying an additional 2,634,302 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in IHS Markit by 3.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,317,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $609,734,000 after buying an additional 187,468 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in IHS Markit by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,039,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $452,719,000 after buying an additional 66,923 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on INFO shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.86.

In related news, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $358,806.25. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:INFO traded up $2.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $113.14. 71,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,531,381. IHS Markit Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $70.77 and a fifty-two week high of $111.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.33. The firm has a market cap of $47.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.90 and a beta of 0.98.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

IHS Markit Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

