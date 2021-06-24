Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 167,078 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,138,881 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 167,078 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 2.1% of Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.67% of Visa worth $2,781,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in V. Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth $43,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 101.8% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.72.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $1.45 on Thursday, reaching $236.13. The stock had a trading volume of 152,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,527,070. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $229.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.23 and a fifty-two week high of $237.50. The company has a market capitalization of $459.97 billion, a PE ratio of 48.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total transaction of $2,117,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,677,555.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total transaction of $2,394,060.78. Following the transaction, the president now owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,394,060.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,655 shares of company stock valued at $20,166,882. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

