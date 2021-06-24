Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 402,032 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,186,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402,032 shares during the period. Zoetis comprises about 1.0% of Clearbridge Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 1.72% of Zoetis worth $1,289,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Zoetis by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,572,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,715,000 after buying an additional 32,451 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 15,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 450.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 128,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,214,000 after purchasing an additional 105,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its stake in Zoetis by 12.0% in the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 26,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZTS traded down $0.51 on Thursday, hitting $185.61. 29,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,941,610. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.29. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.28 and a 52 week high of $187.32.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 25.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZTS. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.38.

In related news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $324,792.75. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total value of $1,014,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,068,180.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,692 shares of company stock worth $3,319,012 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

