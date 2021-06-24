Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 57,681 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,904,344 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 57,681 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 2.18% of Aptiv worth $814,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Aptiv by 39.0% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Aptiv by 200.0% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APTV stock traded up $1.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $154.64. 21,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,669,117. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $146.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.68, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 2.12. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $73.36 and a 1 year high of $160.14.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

APTV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Aptiv from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet cut Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.53.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.90, for a total value of $914,727.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,435,831.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total value of $638,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,146 shares in the company, valued at $6,248,093.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

