Clearbridge Investments LLC Trims Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,365,414 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 116,518 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up approximately 1.2% of Clearbridge Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.82% of Broadcom worth $1,560,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Phoenix Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Broadcom by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

AVGO traded up $3.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $470.09. 38,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,039,130. The business’s 50 day moving average is $459.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $303.00 and a 12-month high of $495.14. The firm has a market cap of $192.86 billion, a PE ratio of 43.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

In other news, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.23, for a total transaction of $47,423.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.42, for a total value of $256,742.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,640 shares of company stock worth $2,147,631. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $491.38.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

Recommended Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.