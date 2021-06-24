ClickStream (OTCMKTS:CLIS) Trading 0.6% Higher

ClickStream Co. (OTCMKTS:CLIS)’s stock price traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. 294,488 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 3,690,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.16.

About ClickStream (OTCMKTS:CLIS)

ClickStream Corporation focuses on the development and implementation of play synchronized mobile app and digital gaming platform. Its platform, WinQuik is designed to enable its users to have fun, interact, and compete against each other in order to win real money and prizes. WinQuik is in production with shows featuring celebrity hosts Joshua Dobbs, Brian Baldinger, Howie Schwab, Amber Theoharis, Mykel Hawke, and Jordan Andino on sports, survival, entertainment, the Bible, space, food, and others.

