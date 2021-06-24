ClinTex CTi (CTI) Trading 30.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

ClinTex CTi (CURRENCY:CTI) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 24th. During the last week, ClinTex CTi has traded up 30.4% against the US dollar. ClinTex CTi has a total market capitalization of $8.66 million and $767,553.00 worth of ClinTex CTi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ClinTex CTi coin can now be purchased for $0.0757 or 0.00000217 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ClinTex CTi alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00054599 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003452 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00020728 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $208.95 or 0.00598290 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000293 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00039267 BTC.

ClinTex CTi Profile

CTI is a coin. It launched on June 12th, 2020. ClinTex CTi’s total supply is 191,311,840 coins and its circulating supply is 114,445,175 coins. The official message board for ClinTex CTi is clintex.medium.com . The Reddit community for ClinTex CTi is https://reddit.com/r/ClinTexCTi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ClinTex CTi’s official Twitter account is @ClinTexCTi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ClinTex CTi is clintex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Clinical Trials Intelligence is a distributed technology platform that incorporates predictive data analytics, machine learning (AI), and the innovative use of smart contracts to drive significant quality and operational improvements in clinical trials. ClinTex delivers intuitive blockchain-based self service analytic solutions to the pharmaceutical industry. ClinTex claims their novel Clinical Trials Intelligence solution will enhance clinical trial processes by providing tools to optimise Operational Efficiency, Clinical Data Quality and Medical Review. “

Buying and Selling ClinTex CTi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ClinTex CTi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ClinTex CTi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ClinTex CTi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ClinTex CTi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ClinTex CTi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.