ClinTex CTi Trading Up 41.5% Over Last Week (CTI)

ClinTex CTi (CURRENCY:CTI) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 24th. Over the last seven days, ClinTex CTi has traded up 41.5% against the U.S. dollar. One ClinTex CTi coin can currently be bought for about $0.0749 or 0.00000220 BTC on major exchanges. ClinTex CTi has a market cap of $8.58 million and $824,800.00 worth of ClinTex CTi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002937 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00055739 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003537 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00020443 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $206.04 or 0.00604923 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00040512 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00000289 BTC.

ClinTex CTi Profile

CTI is a coin. Its launch date was June 12th, 2020. ClinTex CTi’s total supply is 191,311,840 coins and its circulating supply is 114,445,175 coins. ClinTex CTi’s official Twitter account is @ClinTexCTi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ClinTex CTi is https://reddit.com/r/ClinTexCTi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ClinTex CTi’s official message board is clintex.medium.com . The official website for ClinTex CTi is clintex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Clinical Trials Intelligence is a distributed technology platform that incorporates predictive data analytics, machine learning (AI), and the innovative use of smart contracts to drive significant quality and operational improvements in clinical trials. ClinTex delivers intuitive blockchain-based self service analytic solutions to the pharmaceutical industry. ClinTex claims their novel Clinical Trials Intelligence solution will enhance clinical trial processes by providing tools to optimise Operational Efficiency, Clinical Data Quality and Medical Review. “

