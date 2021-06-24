CloakCoin Reaches Market Cap of $2.82 Million (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 24th. One CloakCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00001459 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded down 3% against the US dollar. CloakCoin has a market cap of $2.82 million and $49,429.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CloakCoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003838 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000965 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00053947 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00039117 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000050 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CloakCoin Profile

CLOAK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,661,501 coins. The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com . The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

CloakCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CloakCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CloakCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.