CMG Holdings Group (OTCMKTS:CMGO) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.01

CMG Holdings Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMGO)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.02. CMG Holdings Group shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 6,951,397 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01.

CMG Holdings Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CMGO)

CMG Holdings Group, Inc, a marketing communications company, engages in the operation of organizations in the alternative advertising, digital media, experiential and interactive marketing, and entertainment sectors in the United States. The company is involved in the production and promotion, event design, sponsorship evaluation, negotiation and activation, talent buying, show production, stage and set design, and data analysis and management activities.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for CMG Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMG Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.