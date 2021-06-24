Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $89 million-93 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $83.74 million.

Shares of CDXS stock opened at $21.33 on Thursday. Codexis has a 52-week low of $10.54 and a 52-week high of $29.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -52.02 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.02.

Get Codexis alerts:

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.06. Codexis had a negative net margin of 35.11% and a negative return on equity of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $18.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.85 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Codexis will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CDXS. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Codexis in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Codexis from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Codexis to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Codexis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Codexis currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.83.

In other news, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $494,200.00. Also, CEO John J. Nicols sold 70,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total value of $1,298,603.25. Insiders have sold 112,885 shares of company stock worth $2,255,603 over the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biocatalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.