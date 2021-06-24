Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $376.35 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) will announce sales of $376.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Coherent’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $354.30 million to $398.40 million. Coherent reported sales of $298.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Coherent will report full-year sales of $1.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Coherent.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. Coherent had a negative net margin of 12.10% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $374.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

COHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays assumed coverage on Coherent in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coherent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Coherent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.00.

COHR stock opened at $264.01 on Thursday. Coherent has a 52-week low of $103.00 and a 52-week high of $270.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of -40.49 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.61.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Coherent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coherent in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Coherent in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Coherent during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Coherent by 1,080.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

