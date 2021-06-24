Coin Artist (COIN) Market Cap Hits $634,680.61

Coin Artist (CURRENCY:COIN) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 24th. One Coin Artist coin can currently be purchased for about $0.59 or 0.00001688 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Coin Artist has a market capitalization of $634,680.61 and $132.00 worth of Coin Artist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Coin Artist has traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00054629 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003469 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00020857 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $208.04 or 0.00598294 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000294 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00039090 BTC.

About Coin Artist

Coin Artist (COIN) is a coin. It launched on December 18th, 2017. Coin Artist’s total supply is 3,470,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,081,093 coins. Coin Artist’s official Twitter account is @CoinvestHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Coin Artist’s official website is medium.com/@coin_artist_17801

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin is a cross-chain P2P decentralized wallet, exchange, and assistant powered by atomic swap and artificial intelligence technology. The $COIN protocol and token are two central elements of the coin ecosystem. Built on Ethereum, the $COIN protocol is designed to provide the performance, scalability and supportability necessary for all applications and blockchain-related use cases. On the other hand, the $COIN token is a primary means of exchange used to pay for the execution of smart contracts, and for compensation to liquidity providers and stakers in the Coin ecosystem. It acts as a network access token which will enable holders to execute Coin smart, stake interest, execute governance rights, and more. “

Coin Artist Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin Artist directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin Artist should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coin Artist using one of the exchanges listed above.

