CoinPoker Reaches Market Cap of $2.07 Million (CHP)

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded 51.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 24th. CoinPoker has a market capitalization of $2.07 million and $91.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinPoker coin can now be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CoinPoker has traded down 59.8% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CoinPoker Coin Profile

CoinPoker (CHP) is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 coins and its circulating supply is 274,720,612 coins. The official message board for CoinPoker is medium.com/@CoinPoker . CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CoinPoker is coinpoker.com . The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Poker is a poker room built on blockchain technology that will offer competitive rakes with value added bonuses and promotions to drive traffic and a potential appreciation of their CHPs associated with the development of a robust poker economy. By using the blockchain technology the Coin Poker team aims to mitigate the key obstacles inhabiting the growth of online poker, such as payment processing issues, managing game integrity and creating purely random number generation. Coin Poker token (CHP) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the poker room. “

CoinPoker Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinPoker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinPoker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

