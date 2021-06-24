Collateral Pay (COLL) Market Cap Hits $959,267.12

Collateral Pay (CURRENCY:COLL) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. One Collateral Pay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00001029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Collateral Pay has a market capitalization of $959,267.12 and $162,735.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Collateral Pay has traded down 31.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Collateral Pay alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002833 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00046721 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.15 or 0.00099552 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.46 or 0.00162732 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000179 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002960 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,201.96 or 0.99703665 BTC.

About Collateral Pay

Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,639,902 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi

Buying and Selling Collateral Pay

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collateral Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Collateral Pay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Collateral Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Collateral Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Collateral Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.