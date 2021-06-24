Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:CLAA) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:CLAA) was down 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.76 and last traded at $9.76. Approximately 12,357 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 98% from the average daily volume of 6,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

About Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:CLAA)

Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

