Color Platform (CLR) Hits Market Capitalization of $667,494.62

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. During the last week, Color Platform has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar. Color Platform has a market capitalization of $667,494.62 and approximately $1,625.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Color Platform coin can currently be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Color Platform alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,804.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $488.40 or 0.01403273 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $133.31 or 0.00383039 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00067501 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003499 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 208.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000174 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000087 BTC.

About Color Platform

Color Platform is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en . The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Color Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Color Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Color Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Color Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Color Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.