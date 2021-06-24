Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 5,656 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 335,841 shares.The stock last traded at $38.60 and had previously closed at $39.30.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.92.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 30.91%. The firm had revenue of $147.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.12 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.61%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

