Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 27.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 665,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 248,333 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.48% of Comerica worth $47,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 16.9% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Comerica by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 16,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,067 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Comerica by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 284,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,395,000 after purchasing an additional 99,421 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 232,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,703,000 after purchasing an additional 61,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 1,863.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 66,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,795,000 after buying an additional 63,434 shares in the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CMA traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $72.04. The company had a trading volume of 15,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,581. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.85. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.62. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $32.93 and a 1 year high of $79.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $713.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.96 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 29.86%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 83.18%.

Comerica announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 27th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Comerica from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stephens increased their target price on Comerica from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.04.

In related news, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $58,736.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Harry Weber sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,600 shares of company stock worth $642,176. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

