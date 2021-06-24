Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Commerzbank AG (ETR:CBK)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €6.22 ($7.32). Commerzbank shares last traded at €6.19 ($7.28), with a volume of 4,407,431 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.80 ($6.82) price target on Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) price target on Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group set a €4.70 ($5.53) price target on Commerzbank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Independent Research set a €4.20 ($4.94) price target on Commerzbank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Commerzbank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €5.72 ($6.73).

The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €6.05.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

