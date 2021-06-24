CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 187,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 36,100 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.09% of CommScope worth $2,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of CommScope by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,656,708 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $196,398,000 after acquiring an additional 435,786 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CommScope by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,003,455 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $93,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103,310 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of CommScope by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 3,090,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $47,470,000 after acquiring an additional 379,750 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope in the 4th quarter worth $29,365,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CommScope by 463.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,692,675 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,471 shares during the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CommScope alerts:

Shares of CommScope stock opened at $20.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.80. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.56 and a 12 month high of $21.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.65.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 132.51% and a negative net margin of 6.03%. CommScope’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COMM. Rosenblatt Securities raised CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on CommScope from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CommScope from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded CommScope from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Home Networks (Home), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN).The Broadband segment provides a converged cable access platform, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.