Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Hits New 52-Week High at $19.50

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.50 and last traded at $19.50, with a volume of 11566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.89.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CCU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.60 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.92.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.17. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $797.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.08 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $0.2362 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.06%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCU. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,153,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153,304 shares during the period. Discerene Group LP bought a new stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,899,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 113.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 468,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,270,000 after purchasing an additional 249,207 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 415,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,336,000 after buying an additional 172,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP grew its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,848,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. 17.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU)

CompaÃ±Ã­a CervecerÃ­as Unidas SA operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

