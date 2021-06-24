Comparing CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) & Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT)

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) and Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for CVD Equipment and Cricut, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CVD Equipment 0 0 0 0 N/A Cricut 0 1 5 0 2.83

Cricut has a consensus price target of $29.83, indicating a potential downside of 10.81%. Given Cricut’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cricut is more favorable than CVD Equipment.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.7% of CVD Equipment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.3% of Cricut shares are held by institutional investors. 22.1% of CVD Equipment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CVD Equipment and Cricut’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CVD Equipment $16.92 million 1.69 -$6.07 million N/A N/A Cricut $959.03 million 7.75 $154.58 million N/A N/A

Cricut has higher revenue and earnings than CVD Equipment.

Profitability

This table compares CVD Equipment and Cricut’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CVD Equipment -64.83% -21.12% -12.92% Cricut N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Cricut beats CVD Equipment on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

CVD Equipment Company Profile

CVD Equipment Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells process equipment and solutions that are used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: CVD, SDC, and CVD Materials. The company offers chemical vapor deposition systems for use in the research, development, and manufacture of aerospace, medical components, semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial applications; and rapid thermal processing systems for use in implant activation, oxidation, silicide formation, and other processes. It also provides annealing, diffusion, and low pressure chemical vapor deposition furnaces for use in diffusion, oxidation, implant anneal, solder reflow, solar cell manufacturing, and other processes; and gas and liquid control systems, such as gas cylinder storage cabinets, custom gas and chemical delivery systems, gas and liquid valve manifold boxes, and gas isolation boxes for semiconductor fabrication processes, solar cells, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, and industrial applications. In addition, the company offers standard and custom fabricated quartz-ware used in its equipment and other customer tools, as well as repair and replacement services for existing quartz-ware. Further, it provides MesoPlasma direct write printing, a materials deposition process that provides instrumentation, fine feature patterns, and coatings onto conformal components; and Tantaline corrosion resistant coating for valves, fittings, fasteners, vessels, bellows, and custom designed items, as well as offers carbon composites and electronic materials. The company sells its products primarily to aerospace/defense, medical, electronic component manufacturers, universities, and government and industrial laboratories. CVD Equipment Corporation was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Central Islip, New York.

Cricut Company Profile

Cricut, Inc. designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand. It offers Cricut Joy, a cutting and writing machine to personalize, organize, and customize kitchen, office, school, celebration, and idea projects; Cricut Maker, a cutting machine that handles fabrics, leather, paper, and balsa wood; Cricut Explore, a cutting machine for DIY projects; Cricut EasyPress 2, a machine that delivers heat transfers on baby bodysuits, big-time jerseys, and banners; Cricut EasyPress Mini, a heat transfer machine for curved surfaces, as well as hard-to-reach spots between seams and buttons. The company also provides Infusible Ink, a heat transfer system that permanently infused into base material, as well as accessories and materials, such as knifes, blade changing systems, cutting rulers and self-healing mats, hand tools, crafting materials, and cases. It serves customers through its online store. Cricut, Inc. was formerly known as Provo Craft & Novelty, Inc. and changed its name to Cricut, Inc. in March 2018. The company was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in South Jordan, Utah.

