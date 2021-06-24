Comparing Dyne Therapeutics (DYN) and The Competition

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ: DYN) is one of 838 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Dyne Therapeutics to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Dyne Therapeutics and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dyne Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Dyne Therapeutics Competitors 4633 17684 38904 768 2.58

Dyne Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $34.25, suggesting a potential upside of 60.35%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 51.43%. Given Dyne Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Dyne Therapeutics is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.8% of Dyne Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 42.7% of Dyne Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Dyne Therapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dyne Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Dyne Therapeutics Competitors -2,669.07% -175.00% -28.81%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dyne Therapeutics and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Dyne Therapeutics N/A -$59.44 million -5.17 Dyne Therapeutics Competitors $1.73 billion $125.44 million -3.38

Dyne Therapeutics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Dyne Therapeutics. Dyne Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Dyne Therapeutics beats its peers on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc., a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

